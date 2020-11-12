Everyone wins if New START treaty prolonged without preconditions: Russia's Lavrov

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 25, 2020. PREUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday everyone would win if the New START nuclear arms control treaty was prolonged without preconditions, but added it was worth waiting for the U.S. political situation to settle.

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, signed in 2010, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy. It expires in February.