Moscow doesn't see prospects for extending New START nuclear pact with Washington

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, Russia October 12, 2020. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow does not see prospects for extending the new START arms control treaty with Washington, but plans to continue talks nonetheless, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The New START accord, signed in 2010, limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads that Russia and the United States can deploy. It expires in February next year.