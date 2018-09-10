Russia's Novak to discuss Iran, Nord Stream with U.S. energy secretary

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will discuss Iran and gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 with his U.S. counterpart Rick Perry on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

U.S. Energy Secretary Perry is meeting separately with Novak and the energy minister of Saudi Arabia this week, sources told Reuters, as the Trump administration encourages oil-producing countries to keep output up two months before it is due to renew sanctions on Iran’s crude exports.