Russia's Novak to discuss Iran, Nord Stream with U.S. energy secretary

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will discuss Iran and gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 with his U.S. counterpart Rick Perry on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.
U.S. Energy Secretary Perry is meeting separately with Novak and the energy minister of Saudi Arabia this week, sources told Reuters, as the Trump administration encourages oil-producing countries to keep output up two months before it is due to renew sanctions on Iran’s crude exports.
