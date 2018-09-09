U.S. energy secretary to visit Moscow September 11-13: Russian media

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry will visit Moscow from Sept. 11 to 13, Russian media reported on Sunday, citing a diplomatic source.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry attends the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Perry would be the most senior U.S. official to visit Russia since U.S. President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July to try to improve ties, which have dipped to a post-Cold War low.

Moscow and Washington are at odds over U.S. accusations of Russian meddling in U.S. politics, Syria, Ukraine and the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Trump has said he wants to improve ties, but his administration is considering imposing new sanctions on Moscow, as is the U.S. Congress.

Perry will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak on Sept. 13, the Russian state news agency TASS said.

According to the daily Kommersant, the two ministers plan to discuss Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to carry Russian gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea, an initiative that Trump has harshly criticized.

Perry and Novak are also expected to discuss the situation on global oil markets in the context of cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, the impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran and possible new restrictions on Russia, Kommersant reported.