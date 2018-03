MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to work with the nominee for U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gestures during a meeting with South Korea's National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong in Moscow, Russia March 13, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters

“We’re ready to work with everyone,” Lavrov said commenting on Pompeo, according to RIA.

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Central Intelligence Agency director Pompeo to replace Rex Tillerson on Tuesday.