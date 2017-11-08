FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin says 'logical' that Putin, Trump will talk at Vietnam summit
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 8, 2017 / 1:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Kremlin says 'logical' that Putin, Trump will talk at Vietnam summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin aide said on Wednesday it was entirely logical that Russian President Vladimir Putin would speak with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump during multi-lateral events taking place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam this week.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“It’s entirely logical that they will shake hands, that they will discuss certain issues,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. “We are also ready to hold a separate, exhaustive bilateral meeting. The time frame for such a separate meeting has not been agreed upon, but the possibility is being assessed.”

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.