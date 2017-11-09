FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

November 9, 2017 / 11:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Possible Putin-Trump meeting in Vietnam still under discussion: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam this week was still under discussion, but that nothing had yet been agreed.

File photo: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russian news agencies cited Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov earlier on Thursday as saying that the two leaders would meet on Friday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that the time, place and format of such a meeting was still being discussed and that a Friday meeting was only a possibility.

“As for the content of the meeting, there is no agreed agenda,” said Peskov.

Given that both Trump and Putin will attend the APEC summit, Peskov said that their paths would cross one way or another.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

