SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday President Donald Trump should be respected because he has a democratic mandate.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

“He has been elected by the American people and at least because of this he should be respected, even if we disagree with his position”, Putin said at a forum with scholars.