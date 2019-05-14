Kremlin says Russia's Putin is open to meeting Trump at G20 if asked

Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, meets with U.S. Secretary of State at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi , Russia May 14, 2019. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to a new meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump if Moscow receives a formal proposal for such an encounter, a Kremlin aide said on Tuesday after Putin held talks with U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Trump on Monday said he planned to meet Putin on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 nations in Japan next month, but the Kremlin said it had not yet received any formal request from Washington for such a meeting.

Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin aide, said Putin’s meeting with Pompeo at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi had not yielded any breakthrough, but had been held in a business-like atmosphere.