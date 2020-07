FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed arms control and Iran’s nuclear arms programme in a telephone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

The two leaders also expressed a mutual desire to develop trade and economic interaction between Russia and the United States, the Kremlin added.