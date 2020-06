FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump informed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of his idea to hold an expanded Group of Seven summit later this year in a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts and how it was leading to a stabilisation of prices on oil markets.