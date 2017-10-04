FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin: Russia-U.S. ties may improve through joint fight against terror
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 12:33 PM / in 16 days

Putin: Russia-U.S. ties may improve through joint fight against terror

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that ties with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration were not without problems, but he hoped that mutual interests of Russia and the United States in fighting terrorism would help improve Moscow’s relations with Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Russian Energy Week 2017 forum in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2017. Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS

“Some forces are making use of Russian-American relations to resolve internal political problems in the United States,” Putin told an energy forum in Moscow.

“I believe that such a person like Trump, with his character, will never be hostage to someone’s interests.”

Moscow has “lots of friends” in the United States who genuinely want to improve relations with Russia, Putin added.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Olesya Astakhova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
