October 12, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says Putin-Trump meeting in Paris on November 11 possible

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could meet in Paris on Nov. 11 if both leaders take part in the same event to commemorate the end of World War One, RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russia is open to dialogue and would be ready to consider times and locations of a possible meeting between the two leaders if Washington were also interested, the ministry said.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
