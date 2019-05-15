Russia's Putin says he may meet Trump next month at G20 in Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he may meet U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of a gathering of G20 nations next month in Japan.

Trump said on Monday he planned to meet Putin at the G20 gathering. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Putin was open to such a meeting, but that Moscow had not yet received any formal request from Washington for such a meeting to be held.