Putin: we will keep working with U.S. to the extent they will

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Moscow is willing to keep working with Washington even as President Donald Trump’s focus shifts to his domestic political woes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

“We must take into account what is going on domestically there,” Putin told a conference on international politics. “It is impossible to stop working with such a global power as the United States and I plan to do this to the extent they can do the same.”