Russian jet fighter buzzes two U.S. spy planes over Black Sea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian Su-27 jet fighter buzzed two U.S. reconnaissance planes on Thursday after they had approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry said.

It said the Russian fighter approached the U.S. strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and P-8A Poseidon patrolling plane.

“The American reconnaissance planes were not allowed to breach the Russian Federation’s state border,” the ministry said in a statement.

A similar incident took place on Monday over the Black Sea.