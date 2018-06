BEIJING (Reuters) - Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska was on the list of business leaders visiting China with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin documents showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: President of En+ Group, Oleg Deripaska attends an agreement signing ceremony with the Krasnoyarsk region's government, in Moscow, Russia December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The U.S. Treasury in April imposed sanctions against Deripaska and companies in which he is a large shareholder, including giant exporter Rusal, in response to what it called “malign activities” by Russia.