#World News
November 2, 2017 / 10:41 AM / in 3 hours

Kremlin calls updated U.S. sanctions on Russia extremely negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow regarded updated U.S. sanctions on Russia extremely negatively.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Tuesday published an amendment which bans U.S. entities from helping sanctioned Russian oil companies in exploration or production for deepwater, Arctic offshore, or shale projects anywhere in the world.

Peskov said extending the original sanctions to cover projects globally was unacceptable for Moscow.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn/Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
