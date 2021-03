FILE PHOTO: Cars drive along an embankment of the Moskva River near the Kremlin during snowfall in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday said it hoped “crazy” calls to sanction Russian business people would not become a reality and that it was planning ways to best protect Russia’s interests, its citizens and businesses.

The Kremlin said it was closely following media reports about a possible new round of U.S. sanctions.