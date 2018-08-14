Kremlin says nothing good will come from proposed new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a new U.S. bill on sanctions against Moscow does not bode well for Russia’s relations with the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

The U.S. Congress published on Tuesday the text of a bipartisan bill that among other things includes restrictions on investment in new Russian sovereign debt and bans several state-run Russian banks from operating in the United States.

“We maintain our stance on these restrictive measures. This does not bode well for the bilateral relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call.