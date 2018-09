MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that U.S. sanctions that impact Russian plane manufacturer Sukhoi were “yet another act of unfair competition”, Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses a conference at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Chinese military agency and its director for buying defense equipment from Russia, including from Sukhoi.