FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his meeting with business community at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 25, 2019. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call on Sunday, thanked his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump for passing on an information which helped prevent “acts of terrorism” in Russia, the Kremlin said.

It said the information was passed on via special services. No other details were provided.

Kremlin said that both leaders agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in order to tackle terrorism.