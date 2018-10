MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it had discussed a possible visit to the United States of its head, Dmitry Rogozin, with NASA, the RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin addresses the media upon the arrival of Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, after the "Soyuz" spacecraft made an emergency landing following a failure of its booster rockets, at Baikonur airport, Kazakhstan October 11, 2018. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS

Rogozin, a former deputy prime minister who was appointed to head Roscosmos earlier this year, is under U.S. sanctions and is barred from entering the country.