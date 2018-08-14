FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 8:57 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

U.S. warns on Russia's new space weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States voiced deep concern on Tuesday about Russia’s pursuit of weapons including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, as well as its putting into orbit of a new “space apparatus inspector”.

Yleem D.S. Poblete, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, was addressing the U.N.’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva which has been discussing a new treaty to prevent an arms race in outer space.

“To the United States this is yet further proof that the Russian actions do not match their words,” she told the forum. Russia’s pursuit of counterspace capabilities “is disturbing given the recent pattern of Russian malign behavior,” she added.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

