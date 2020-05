FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the United States will soon resume talks on strategic stability, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday stressed his desire for arms control that includes both Russia and China in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.