MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia does not rule out talks with the United States on nuclear strategic stability this summer, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing a Foreign Ministry source.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference on the results of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China June 10, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhael Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia postponed strategic stability talks with Washington in March, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying by agencies after the United States canceled consultations with Russia on cyber security.