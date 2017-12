MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow expects new complications in its relationship with the United States in early 2018 because of possible new U.S. sanctions on Russia, the RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov looks on at the start of two days of closed-door nuclear talks at the United Nations offices in Geneva October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

Ryabkov said Washington could resort to new “destructive impulses” ahead of next year’s Russian presidential election, RIA reported.