FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 27, 2018 / 7:00 PM / in 31 minutes

Trump says Putin meeting possible in Helsinki after NATO summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could take place, possibly in Helsinki, after the July 11-12 NATO summit in Brussels.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 'Face-to-Face With Our Future' event at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump told reporters he will discuss the war in Syria and the situation in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart. Trump, who has said he wants better relations with Russia, last met Putin in November in Vietnam on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.