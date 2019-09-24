World News
September 24, 2019

Russia summons senior U.S. diplomat over U.N. visa problems: news agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday summoned a U.S. diplomat in Moscow to protest over what it said was Washington’s unacceptable refusal to issue visas to members of a Russian delegation traveling to the United Nations General Assembly, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia earlier on Tuesday called the visa problems a violation of Washington’s international commitments and said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov planned to raise the issue with his U.S. counterpart in New York.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

