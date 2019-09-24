World News
September 24, 2019 / 8:28 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Russia says U.S. denied visas to its U.N. assembly delegation members: Ifax

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations flag flies outside the U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had denied visas to several members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly and called the move a violation of Washington’s international commitments, Interfax reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the situation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, Interfax cited the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, as saying.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

