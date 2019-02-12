Russia warns United States against intervention in Venezuela

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan February 4, 2019. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo against any interference, including military, into Venezuela’s internal affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a phone call between the two.

Lavrov said that Russia was ready for consultations about Venezuela in line with the United Nations charter.

Lavrov also criticized plans to tighten U.S. sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal in England, saying new sanctions would hurt bilateral ties, the statement said.