U.S. outraged by American's espionage conviction in Russia: Pompeo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks as Attorney General William Barr listens during a joint briefing about an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump on the International Criminal Court at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday called for the immediate release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from Russia, saying it was outraged by his conviction on spying charges and calling Moscow’s treatment of him appalling.

“The United States is outraged by the decision of a Russian court today to convict U.S. citizen Paul Whelan after a secret trial, with secret evidence, and without appropriate allowances for defense witnesses,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in statement.