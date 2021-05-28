Russia, U.S. not discussing prisoner swap of ex-U.S. marine - RIA cites Ryabkov

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Washington are not discussing a possible prisoner swap that could secure the release of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine jailed in Russia for spying, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Whelan was convicted of spying last June and sentenced to 16 years in jail. He denies the charges against him.