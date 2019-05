U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boards a plane before departing from London Stansted Airport, north of London, Britain May 9, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Russia on May 12-14, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pompeo’s Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the State Department said on Friday.

They will discuss “the full range of bilateral and multilateral challenges,” the State Department said in a statement.