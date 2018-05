MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday appointed former first deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov to head of Russia’s state development bank VEB.

FILE PHOTO: Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov reacts as he waits before a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Shuvalov, who was left out of the new cabinet which was announced earlier this month, will replace Sergei Gorkov, who was in charge of VEB since February 2016.