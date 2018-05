Russia's Vekselberg confirms talks on Gazprom merger: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg, who has been placed under U.S. sanctions, confirmed on Thursday he had resumed talks about merging his power assets with gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), Russian agencies reported.

Sources on Wednesday told Reuters Vekselberg’s Renova Group had restarted discussions about merging its debt-burdened subsidiary T Plus with Gazprom Energoholding, Gazprom’s power unit.