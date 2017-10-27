Russia, Venezuela may ink debt restructuring deal on Nov. 23-24: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Caracas may agree on restructuring Venezuela’s debt to Russia on Nov. 23-24, the RIA news agency cited Venezuela’s ambassador to Russia as saying on Friday.

“A meeting of the (Russia-Venezuelan) inter-governmental commission will take place on Nov. 23-24 in Sochi. The approval of all the details (of the debt agreement) is now at a final stage,” RIA quoted Ambassador Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa as saying.

“I do not exclude that the document may be signed during the meeting of the commission or before it.”