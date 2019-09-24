Venezuela's Maduro to hold talks with Putin in Moscow on Wednesday: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday and discuss efforts by third countries to meddle in Latin America, the Kremlin said.

Russia has been one of Maduro’s biggest backers in the face of what it has described as unacceptable U.S. efforts to undermine him, providing loans and help for Venezuela’s military and oil industry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Maduro would discuss the state of their two countries’ relations and wider regional issues, but said he was not expecting any deals to be signed.