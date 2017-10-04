FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin tells Maduro: we'll keep cooperating with you on economy
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 2:33 PM / in 16 days

Putin tells Maduro: we'll keep cooperating with you on economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who is visiting Moscow, that Russia would continue its economic cooperation with Venezuela, including on major projects.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool

“We see that Venezuela is going through difficult times,” Putin told Maduro. “We have the impression that you have, nevertheless, been able to establish some contact with those political forces that oppose you.”

“For our part, work continues, including in the economic sphere.”

Writing by Christian Lowe; diting by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.