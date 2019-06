Russia's Rusal says no plans for any projects in Venezuela

(In June 6 story, corrects ‘Rusal’ to ‘Ruzoil’ in second paragraph after RIA corrected its story.)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aluminum producer Rusal does not plan to implement any projects in Venezuela, its spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Russia’s RIA news agency earlier on Thursday cited Venezuelan vice president Tareck El Aissami as saying Ruzoil was discussing a possible strategic partnership with Venezuela’s Corporación Venezolana de Guayana.