Russian foreign minister says efforts to remove Venezuela's Maduro not 'useful'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gestures as he speaks during a news conference, in Mexico City, Mexico February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Mexico City on Thursday criticized attempts to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as not “useful” and denounced U.S. foreign policy in the region.

Lavrov blamed U.S.-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido for the collapse of last year’s talks with the Venezuelan government in Oslo, and said both Russia and Mexico opposed military confrontation or intervention in Venezuela.