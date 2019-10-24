Russia may send economic advisers to Venezuela: Deputy Finance Minister

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia is considering sending a permanent delegation of economic advisers to Venezuela to help Caracas resolve issues with foreign creditors, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Thursday.

Storchak said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had asked for continued cooperation in terms of consultations after Russian experts previously visited Venezuela. He said the specialists could go on a permanent basis.

“So the economic advisers, as is normally the case, are not just in place for a week, but for a longer period, looking into microeconomic relations and not just macro.”