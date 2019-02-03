Russia's foreign ministry: help Venezuela, but don't meddle - Ifax

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that the international community should focus on helping to solve Venezuela’s economic and social problems and refrain from any “destructive” interference, Interfax news agency reported.

“The international community’s goal should be to help (Venezuela solve socio-economic problems), without destructive meddling from beyond its borders,” Alexander Shchetinin, head of the ministry’s Latin American department, was cited by Interfax as saying.

Earlier on Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview to CBS that sending the military to Venezuela was “an option”.