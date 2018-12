FILE PHOTO - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 29, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday he was on his way to Russia to meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Maduro wrote on his official Twitter page he was headed to an “important work meeting” with Putin.