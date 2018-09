MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia wants closer military and security ties with Vietnam, President Vladimir Putin told the general secretary of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, during a meeting in Russia’s Black Sea port of Sochi, the RIA news agency reported.

