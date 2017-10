FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia near Poznan, Poland September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Volkswagen will recall 2,370 cars of several Volkswagen models and Audi A3s sold in Russia between 2004 and 2012 due to a technical fault, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Friday.