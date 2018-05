MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency said on Tuesday it had been informed about the voluntary recall of 11,003 Audi (NSUG.DE) cars sold since last year.

FILE PHOTO: An Audi logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The watchdog said the reason for the recall by parent Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) was a possible problem with the emergency call system.