FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 22, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

VTB in talks to prolong Angola's $1.5 billion loan to 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB is in talks with Angola on changing the terms of, and extending, a $1.5 billion loan, the bank’s Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told Reuters in an interview.

“This topic is interesting for us, we have a fairly positive view on Angola and are now in talks to prolong the loan on new terms to 10 years. Otherwise, Angola would have had to redeem the loan within the next 1.5 years,” Kostin said.

He added that VTB would be interested in helping Angola to arrange a new sovereign bond issue worth “a couple of billion dollars.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Antonov; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.