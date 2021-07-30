Russia's VTB bank to sell grain railcar firm to VTB holding company, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The logo of VTB bank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) -VTB will sell its controlling stake in Russia’s largest grain railcar owner Rustranscom to Demetra Holding, a company the Russian bank also controls, two sources said on Friday.

Demetra has been used by VTB to consolidate the bank’s grain infrastructure and trading activities, which it built up with acquisitions in 2019 and 2020.

VTB’s Chief Financial Officer Dmitry Pyanov told reporters that Rustranscom was included on a list of companies the bank planned to sell. He said he expected VTB “will lose control of this company in the short term” but did not give details.

Clarifying those comments, two sources who asked not to be identified said Demetra would purchase the stake in Rustranscom.

Demetra said the ownership structure of Demetra and Rustranscom would broadly remain the same. VTB did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

The Russian bank bought a controlling stake in Rustranscom - 50% plus one share - for 29.6 billion roubles ($403 million) in 2019, after the railcar firm’s founders dropped plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in London.

After consolidating grain activities in Demetra, VTB sold half of the holding company to two Russian businessmen in 2020. VTB retained 50% plus one share of Demetra to keep control.

Rustranscom’s founders, Konstantin Zasov and Konstantin Sintsov, will still hold a stake in the railcar firm after the latest transaction.

($1 = 73.3711 roubles)