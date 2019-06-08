Deals
Russia's VTB eyes stake in grain trader Mirogroup: sources

FILE PHOTO: Logos are on display outside a branch of VTB bank in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled bank VTB, which has been actively buying grain export infrastructure assets, is preparing to buy a stake in major local grain trader Mirogroup, a source familiar with the talks and a grain industry source said.

Mirogroup and VTB “are organizing joint work based on VTB’s infrastructure assets”, said the source familiar with the talks.

VTB and Mirogroup declined to comment.

